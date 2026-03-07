/T20 World Cup 2026 Final: How to book tickets for India vs New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

After more than a month of exciting matches, the T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its final stage, with India set to face New Zealand in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Mar 8). India secured their place in the final after defeating England by seven wickets in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. New Zealand also reached the final by beating South Africa by nine wickets at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

India’s journey to the final

India began their campaign with a 29-run win against the USA. They then defeated Namibia by 93 runs. After that, they beat their rivals Pakistan by 61 runs and finished the group stage with a 17-run victory over the Netherlands.

In the Super Eights stage, India suffered a heavy 76-run loss to South Africa. However, they bounced back by defeating Zimbabwe by 72 runs and the West Indies by five wickets, which helped them reach the semifinals. In the semifinal, India comfortably beat England to enter the final.

New Zealand’s journey to the final

New Zealand started the tournament with a five-wicket win against Afghanistan and then crushed the UAE by 10 wickets. They lost their next match to South Africa by seven wickets but later defeated Canada to qualify for the Super Eights.

Their first Super Eights match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain. After that, they defeated Sri Lanka by 61 runs but lost their final Super Eights match to England by four wickets. Despite the loss, New Zealand moved ahead of Pakistan on net run rate to reach the semifinals. In the semifinal, they dominated South Africa with a nine-wicket victory.

How to book tickets for the final

Fans who want to watch the final between India and New Zealand can buy tickets online at the official T20 World Cup ticket website (tickets.t20worldcup.com). After visiting the site, users will be redirected to BookMyShow, where they can select Ahmedabad and find the booking link for the final match.

Ticket prices range from INR 2,000 to 4,000 for standard seats. Premium tickets cost INR 20,000 to 25,000, while hospitality suites are priced between INR 50,000 and 75,000.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh