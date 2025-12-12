/From Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters with most sixes in T20Is

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 16:06 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 16:06 IST

From Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most sixes in T20Is. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma - 205 sixes
Rohit Sharma leads the six-hitting charts for India in T20Is with 205 sixes in 159 matches. During his time, he enjoyed taking on bowlers early, setting the tone with his aggressive stroke play.

Suryakumar Yadav - 155 sixes
India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav stands second on the list with 155 sixes and counting in 97 T20I matches. Known for his stylish stroke play, SKY continues to dominate the shortest format.

Virat Kohli - 124 sixes
Virat Kohli stands third on this list with 124 sixes. Overall in T20Is, Kohli played 125 matches and scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69.

Hardik Pandya - 101 sixes
India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fourth on this list with 101 sixes and counting in 122 T20I matches.

Known for his fearless middle-order batting, Pandya often turns games around with his quickfire batting.

KL Rahul - 99 sixes
KL Rahul is the fifth and final name on this list with 99 sixes and counting in 72 T20I matches.

Rahul's effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in T20 cricket.

