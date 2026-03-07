/All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen enters semis after beating Li Shi Feng

Lakshya Sen delivered a strong performance to defeat China’s Li Shi Feng in the men’s singles quarterfinals of the All England Open Badminton Championships, earning a place in the semifinals.

The Indian shuttler controlled the match from the beginning and won in straight games, 21-13, 21-16, finishing the contest in 45 minutes. In the first game, Lakshya started quickly, built an early lead and maintained it comfortably. He closed the game by winning six points in a row.

The second game was more competitive, as both the shuttlers were exchanging the lead on numerous occasions . However, Lakshya later scored several points in succession to gain a clear advantage and secure the win.

The 24-year-old, who also reached the semifinals of this tournament in 2024, is now the only Indian player remaining in the competition this year. Earlier in the tournament, he surprised world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi in the opening round.

Lakshya will now play against Canada’s Victor Lai, who is ranked No. 16 in the world, in the semifinals.

Other Indian players were eliminated earlier, as the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the first round. Malvika Bansod and Unnati Hooda were also knocked out in the first round of the women’s singles.

Two-time Olympian PV Sindhu withdrew from the tournament because travel disruptions in the Middle East prevented her from reaching Birmingham on time. Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila had to retire from their match on Thursday.