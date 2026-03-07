/Pinkathon Delhi 2026 set for March 8 to mark International Women’s Day

Aspect Sports has reaffirmed its partnership with Pinkathon Delhi 2026 as the official Sports Partner for the eighth edition of the women’s running event, scheduled for March 8, 2026, in Delhi to mark International Women’s Day. The collaboration builds on the success of the Mumbai edition and continues to emphasise training, guidance and development opportunities for women runners across the country.



As part of this association, Aspect Sports will continue to work towards providing structured guidance to runners through dedicated runners' meets at the expo, along with training tools to support participants in the lead-up to the Pinkathon Delhi event. The initiative focuses on starting the sports journey with "HER", the female consumer, encouraging more women to take their first step into running.



"Women's Day carries strong symbolism, but the real impact comes from what happens beyond the celebration," said Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures. "Our association with Pinkathon is focused on ensuring that women who show up on race day have access to the right guidance, structure and support. It's about creating opportunities that extend beyond a single event and encouraging sustained engagement with the sport."

Milind Soman, Founder, Pinkathon, said, "Pinkathon has always been about encouraging more women to take that first step towards taking up the sport of running, irrespective of age, and background. With Aspect Sports continuing as our Official Sports Partner, we're strengthening the support structure for that first step, as well as the subsequent ones, so that women can carry on with the sport, feel more enabled and motivated to do so."



The Delhi edition reinforces the theme of "HER" with the intent to move women's running beyond single-event participation and toward consistent engagement. As the platform grows across cities, the partnership is positioned as a step toward embedding long-term structure within India's evolving women's running landscape. The ongoing association is also in line with the overall objective of Aspect Global Ventures to bridge the gap between participation and performance-based support systems in the realm of sports and wellness.

