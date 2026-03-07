/Inside the mind of F1’s newest driver: 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad on failure, learning and Formula 1

In Formula One, races are decided by fractions of seconds, mistakes are dissected in milliseconds, and pressure arrives long before the lights go out on Sunday (March 8). For 18-year-old rookie Arvid Lindblad, stepping onto the F1 grid is not just the start of a new season, it is the realisation of a dream he has chased since childhood. But even before the engines roar, the young driver already knows how he plans to deal with the brutal realities of the sport. “When things don’t go your way, a bad qualifying, a strategy mistake or a racing incident, I need to understand why,” Lindblad said while replying to question from WION, who was in India for the Red Bull Moto Jam 2026. “If something’s gone wrong, I want to know the reason. Otherwise how do I prevent it from happening again?”

It is a mindset that reflects the analytical nature required in modern Formula One. Lindblad admits he might take a brief moment to calm down after a disappointing result, but the instinct to analyse quickly takes over. “I’ll take a minute to settle down emotionally,” he said. “But then I want to understand what happened and move on as quickly as possible.”

This season, Lindblad arrives on the grid as the only rookie, a label that many drivers might find intimidating. For him, it barely registers. “I don’t really pay much attention to that,” he said. “Thinking about being the only rookie isn’t going to make me go faster or slower. I just focus on the driving.”

The journey to Formula One, he insists, was always the destination. Since the age of five, when he first started karting, the British driver believed the pinnacle of motorsport was where he belonged. “That was always the goal,” he said. “Everything I’ve done has been working towards Formula One.” A major step in that journey came when he joined the Red Bull Junior Team at just 13 years old. Competing in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, often against drivers several years older, proved to be a defining moment. “That season gave me a lot of confidence,” he said. “It felt like a turning point.” Now, as he prepares for his first season in Formula One, Lindblad is also navigating the complexities of a new generation of cars. Compared to junior categories, he says the biggest change is not simply speed but the sheer number of variables drivers must manage from inside the cockpit.

“There are far more tools and systems available,” he explained. “Especially with the new engines, there are more things to control and manage while driving. The mental capacity required is probably the biggest difference.” Like many young drivers, Lindblad grew up idolising some of the sport’s biggest stars. Chief among them was seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. “Lewis was the one I looked up to the most growing up,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to him much yet, but last year I did play Uno with him at one of the races. That was a cool moment for me.”

Within his current environment, another driver has quietly become an important reference point: four-time champion Max Verstappen. “Max has always been really friendly and helpful,” Lindblad said. “Whenever I’ve asked him something, he goes into detail to help. It’s impressive to see someone who has achieved so much still remain humble and willing to help others.”

Beyond the racing itself, Lindblad also carries a connection that resonates with millions of fans, his Indian heritage. His grandparents emigrated from the Punjab region to the United Kingdom decades ago, and he says those cultural roots have remained an important part of his upbringing. “I’m very proud of my roots,” he said. “I grew up with a lot of Indian traditions, the food, the celebrations, the culture.” Visits to India in recent years have strengthened that connection, and the prospect of a future Formula One race in the country excites him. “As someone with Indian heritage, it would be very special to see Formula One return to India,” he said.