India sit in the driver’s seat after Day 4 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, needing eight wickets to win the series opener against New Zealand. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant led India’s charge with a stunning 128, helping the visitors break multiple team records in a marathon outing in their first innings. India registered a record 720/9 declared in reply to New Zealand’s 368 in the first innings, taking a 352-run lead, and later reduced the hosts to 119/2 at stumps on Day 4. Ace quick Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Kiwi captain Tom Latham for a pair, while Prasidh Krishna picked up first-innings centurion Henry Nicholls’ wicket for 31.

India resumed Day 4 with Pant and nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj at the crease, and the two added 68 for the fifth wicket, with the right-arm quick scoring at almost a run a ball. Following Kamboj’s wicket on 38, Dhruv Jurel and Pant began accelerating, piling runs on the board.

The left-handed keeper-batter, who returned to competitive cricket for the first time since suffering a side strain in the Irani Cup final, slammed his ninth Test hundred and became the sixth Indian to hit a Test ton in all SENA nations – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Pant smashed 128 off 153 balls, hitting six sixes and 10 fours in his record outing but fell prey to Rachin Ravindra at the stroke of lunch.



Jurel continued his onslaught and completed his first Test fifty in New Zealand as the visitors declared at 720/9 - their highest team total against New Zealand, the highest-ever team total in New Zealand and their third-highest team total ever.



Six Indian batters also completed 50-plus scores in a record feat, as India took a 352-run lead.

Latham bags a pair

New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham bagged a pair in the Wellington Test, becoming only the third Kiwi captain after Harry Cave (against West Indies, Dunedin, 1956) and Stephen Fleming (against Australia, Hobart, 1997) to be dismissed for a duck in both innings of a Test.

