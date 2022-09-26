Ind vs Aus: Rohit & Co. break Pakistan's T20I world record with thrilling series win over world champions

After levelling the three-match T20I series in Nagpur on Friday (September 23), Rohit Sharma-led India beat Australia in the decider on Sunday (September 25) in a thrilling run-chase in Hyderabad. Being asked to bat first, Aaron Finch-led Aussies were off to a flier courtesy of Cameron Green's blitz (21-ball 52) before Tim David's 54 and Daniel Sams' 28 off 20 balls propelled the visitors to a competitive 186-7. In reply, Rohit & Co. chased down the score on the penultimate ball of the contest with six wickets in hand.

Reeling at 30 for 2, India rode on a 104-run third-wicket stand between half-centurions Virat Kohli (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (69) to initiate the hosts' recovery before Hardik Pandya (16-ball 25 not out) took them past the finish line. With this series win, right before the T20 World Cup in Australia from October-November, the Men in Blue have now set a new world record for the most T20I victories in a calendar year by a team. India move past arch-rivals Pakistan's record which they set last year (2021). India earned their 21st win in the format after the Hyderabad face-off versus Australia whereas Babar Azam's Pakistan had notched up 20 victories last year.

Most T20I wins in a year

India - 21 in 29 matches - 2022

Pakistan - 20 in 29 matches - 2021

At the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "It's a special place. We have had great memories playing for India and when I played for Deccan Chargers as well. Biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering. You feel good about it as a management. The margin of error in T20s is small. We took our chances, we were brave as well. Sometimes it doesn't come off. There are areas to improve as well. Not easy coming back after a break against a tough team. They (Bumrah and Harshal) will take some time. Hopefully, they can get back into their groove in the next series."

India will now shift their focus to the three-match T20I series versus South Africa, at home, which gets underway on September 28 (Wednesday).