Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: HORROR for Suryakumar Yadav as Mitchell Starc again traps him LBW on first ball - WATCH

India's star T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav failed yet again in ODIs as he got out on the first ball for the second time in a row during the second ODI against Australia off Mitchell Starc in Vishakhapatnam. Yadav was trapped LBW for the second consecutive time in as many ODIs by Starc, leaving India three down for 32 in five overs.

In the first ODI as well, Yadav was trapped LBW by Mitchell Starc on the first ball after coming in to bat number four. India were 32/2 with Starc removing skipper Rohit Sharma - who made his comeback in the match after missing out in the first ODI - and sent Yadav packing with an in-swinging delivery.

Yadav had a chat with non-striker Virat Kohli after being given out by the on-filed umpire and decided against taking the review. The hawk-eye later showed that the ball would have hit the middle stump and Yadav's decision to not review the on-field umpire's out call was right. Have a look at the video here:

Starc, who took three wickets in the first ODI, again unleashed fury on the Indian top-order with his menacing bowling as he took out Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul in just five overs he bowled inside the first 10 overs, giving away only 28 runs.

Gill was first to depart on a duck, falling prey to a loose shot on a wide delivery on the third ball of the match. Kohli and Rohit then steadied the inning, scoring freely before Starc took out both Rohit and Yadav on successive deliveries while bowling a double-wicket maiden fifth over.

KL Rahul, who played a match-winning inning of 75 off 91 balls in the first ODI, was then trapped LBW as well on the fourth ball of the ninth over. Rahul, however, challenged the on-field umpire's decision but alas, the ball was hitting the leg stump and he had to go back.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya then chased a wide ball from Sean Abbott and Aussie skipper Steve Smith plucked a blinder in the slips and India were left five down for 51 after 10 overs. Virat Kohli, having scored 22 off 23, however, was still on the crease with last match's Player-of-the-Match winner Ravindra Jadeja (2 off 4).

