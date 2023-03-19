'Isn't comfortable against...": Ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria picks Virat Kohli's weakness

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has said that India's star batsman Virat Kohli isn't comfortable facing left-handers. Kohli, who scored his 28th Test ton in the fourth Test of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy, could score only four runs in the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai.

Chasing a score of 189, Kohli came in to bat at number three and was trapped LBW by Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc with a full and in-swinging delivery. Kohli, in the past as well, has been troubled by left-handed bowlers like Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Amir and New Zealander Trent Boult as well.

Kaneria, in the video, also suggested a solution for Kohli to prepare better to face Starc in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be held in England in June.

"Virat Kohli isn't comfortable against left-arm pacers when the ball nips back. He will have to practice to face Mitchell Starc in the World Test Championship final. The team management should bring in left-arm pacers like T Natarajan as net bowlers," said Kaneria.

After the WTC final, India's next big task will be the ICC ODI World Cup at home later this year. Kohli, who is considered as one of the modern greats of the white-ball cricket, will have a plenty of time to work on the issues before that.

The 34-year-old batsman is also nearing one of the most colossal records in the One Day Internationals as he chases former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 hundreds in 50-over matches.

Kohli, currently sitting second on the list with 46 ODI centuries, is mostly-likely to surpass Tendulkar record with ease. Apart from that, Kohli is also second on the list of most centuries in international cricket with 75 tons to his name. The list is being led by Sachin Tendulkar only with 100 international centuries - 51 in Test and 49 in ODIs. Kohli, meanwhile, has 28 tons in Tests, 46 100s in ODIs and one century in T20Is.

