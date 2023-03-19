Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's BRILLIANT free-kick goal inspires Al Nassr's win vs Abha in Saudi Pro League

Portugal's star Cristiano Ronaldo, in an emphatic manner, took his club Al Nassr to a come-from-behind victory with his score-leveling free-kick goal against Abha in a Saudi Pro League match. It was Ronaldo's first home goal for the club and ninth overall.

Ronaldo's goal came in the 78th minute of the match when Al Nassr where looking at a stunning defeat at their home ground. Abha's Abdulfattah had taken Abha 1-0 up in the first half only and before Ronaldo's goal, the game was looking done and dusted for Al Nassr.

The Portugal star, however, had different plans for the day as he scored one of his trademark free-kick goals to get the scores level at 1-1. Inspired by Ronaldo, his teammate Talisca scored five minutes later to take Al Nassr 2-1 in the game, a lead which stayed till the end of the game.

Have a look at Ronaldo's stunner here:

The win also ensured second place for Al Nassr in the points table behind table-toppers Al Ittihad. The difference, however, between the points of Al Nassar and Al Ittihad is just of a point.

Ronaldo, who had joined Al Nassr in December last year after the fallout with Premier League club Manchester United following his TV interview, will now leave to join Portugal's national team for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Ronaldo, in a TV interview, had blasted Premier League Club, saying he felt betrayed by them and that he doesn't respect club's manager Erik ten Hag.

The 38-year-old footballer has been named in Roberto Martinez's squad after being left out form the lineup for Portugal's knockout-leg games, including the quarterfinal loss to Morocco by former manager Fernando Santos during the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo, who has 118 international goals, a record, will see to increase his tally when Portugal faces Liechtenstein on March 23 and Luxembourg three days later during the European Championship qualifiers.

