WPL 2023: Sophie Devine's 36-ball 99 against Gujarat Giants makes RCB-W dugout bow to her | Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's (RCB-W) Sophie Devine played an inning to remember as she bulldozed her way to a 36-ball 99 against Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) to help RCB win their second match on the trot in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Thanks to Devine's onslaught, RCB chased down a decent total of 189 runs in mere 15.3 overs and eights wickets left. Although, Sophie got out one short of what would have been the first WPL century, her innings was enough for the entire RCB dugout to bow to her.

In a video making rounds on twitter, RCB players and staff can be seen giving standing ovation to Devine and bowing down to her as she walks back after wreaking havoc on the Giants. Have a look at the video here:

In second over of the chase particularly, Sophie went all guns blazing as she hit five boundaries back-to-back including three fours and two sixes to take 24 runs of the overs. Have a look at the video here:

RCB were off to a flyer after Devine and skipper Mandhana added 125 runs for the first wicket in under 10 overs before Sneh Rana sent Smriti back on 37. Devine was next to fall on a team score of 157 but Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry ensured RCB reach home without any further loss of wickets.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt (68 off 42) and Ashleigh Gardner (41 off 26) helped Gujarat reach 188 in their 20 overs for the loss of just four wickets. Sophie Devine also took one wicket out of those four before inflicting misery on Giants bowlers.

It was the fifth loss for the Giants as they now sit at the bottom of the table with four points in seven matches. While RCB are too at the same point, better net run-rate has helped them stay in contention of the playoffs.

