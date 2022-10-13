'I will...' - Outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly finally breaks silence as Roger Binny set to succeed him

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is set to make way for Roger Binny as the 1983 World Cup winning hero is on the cusp of taking over the top post. It is believed that Ganguly was keen to carry on as the BCCI chief but fell out of favour. Reportedly, Ganguly was offered the post of IPL Chairman but the former Indian skipper denied the offer. He was eyeing the ICC Chairman post, however, the board isn't too keen to send him to the ICC as well.

Amid all this, Ganguly finally broke his silence in a recent event. Speaking at a Bandhan Bank event, Ganguly stated that he is now looking to move on to something else.

"I have been an administrator and I will move on to something else," he said at the event. "Whatever you do in life the best days are when you played for India. I have been president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things. I never believed in history but the feeling in the past was east lacked talent to play at that level. You don't become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day. You have to work for months and years to get there," he further added.

Meanwhile, Binny -- who represented India in 27 Tests and 72 ODIs -- is set to take over from Ganguly. He filed his nomination papers recently and is expected to be elected unopposed. On the other hand, Jay Shah will continue to serve as the BCCI Secretary whereas treasurer Arun Dhumal is in-line to become the IPL Chairman.

Before taking over as the BCCI President, in late 2019, Ganguly had served as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. During IPL 2019, the Bengal Tiger also served as the Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor as well.

Talking about Indian cricket's senior men's and women's team, the former is in Australia and gearing up for the forthcoming 2022 T20 World Cup, which commences on October 16. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian eves qualified for the Women's Asia Cup final, with a convincing 74-run win over Thailand in the first semi-final on Thursday (October 13) in Bangladesh.