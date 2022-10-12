Outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly unlikely to be backed by board for ICC Chairman's position - Report

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was appointed as BCCI chief in late 2019. However, his three-year term is set to end next week with the 1983 World Cup hero Roger Binny to succeed him. After the Supreme Court waved off the three-year cooling-off period clause, Ganguly was a favourite to continue as the BCCI President till 2025. However, the former cricketer was reportedly informed that his stint is set to end after not going as per expectations.

Till Tuesday (October 12), Ganguly didn't give up on his position before being informed during informal meetings that he is set to lose the post. While many hoped Ganguly would contest for the ICC Chairman's position, it seems even that is unlikely to happen as the former Indian skipper isn't the BCCI's choice for the post, as per the Indian Express.

Ganguly, who led India post the match-fixing scandal till 2005, served as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal before taking over as the BCCI chief in late 2019. Under him, the board managed to stage the IPL successfully in the post-Covid era. However, it is reported that many aren't impressed with his body of work as he is set to make way for Binny, who represented India in 72 ODIs and 27 Tests from 1979 to 1987. Meanwhile, Jay Shah is expected to continue as the BCCI Secretary whereas treasurer Arun Dhumal is likely to become the IPL Chairman.

As per reports, it seems Ganguly fell out of favour at the BCCI office and didn't hide his displeasure at the office headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday. He did not suggest Roger Binny's name, the incoming president, which is a normal practice and completely looked out of sorts after failing to retain his position. "He clearly looked upset, disappointed and dejected," said a member present at the BCCI office as per Cricbuzz.