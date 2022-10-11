1983 World Cup hero Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

India's 1983-World Cup winner Roger Binny is likely to replace former captain Sourav Ganguly as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Binny was reportedly a frontrunner for the top post ever since the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) named him as its representative instead of the board's secretary Santosh Menon for the BCCI AGM.

Jay Shah is expected to retain his post as the secretary of the BCCI and might replace Ganguly as BCCI's representative in the International Cricket Council (ICC). This will be the second consecutive term for Shah as the BCCI secretary while treasurer Arun Dhumal is likely to take over as the new chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per a report in the news agency PTI, Binny will take over as the new BCCI president in the board's Annual General Meeting on October 18, sources in the BCCI informed. Sources also confirmed that Shah will continue as the board's secretary while Rajeev Shukla will remain the vice president of the Indian cricket board.

"Roger is one of the finest human beings and a thorough gentleman, who has graced the field for India. Plus he is also a World Cup hero and has a squeaky clean image. He had resigned from selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in contention to be in Indian team. He is the right choice for the job," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader from Maharashtra Ashish Shelar will replace Dhumal as the new treasurer of the BCCI. Shelar was also in the race to become the new president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). However, his appointment in the BCCI will mean he can't be elected as the new MCA president.

Devajit Saikia will replace Jayesh George as the new join-secretary of the BCCI. All candidates are expected to file their nomination papers on Tuesday, as per PTI. They are all likely to be chosen unopposed and there won't be any elections for any of the posts.

As per the report, former India captain Ganguly wanted to continue as the BCCI president, however, there was no precedence of giving a second term to the board's president. Ganguly was offered the post of IPL chairman but he politely declined the offer, paving way for Dhumal to become the new chairman of the T20 league.

"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

