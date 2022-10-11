T20 World Cup 2022, India's warm-up schedule: Squad, venues, timings, telecast - All you need to know

Team India left for Australia early in October in a bid to get accustomed to the conditions Down Under, ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma & Co. will commence their campaign in the forthcoming showpiece event in Australia by locking horns with Pakistan in the upcoming ICC event, on October 23 at the iconic MCG, Melbourne. Ahead of their trip to Melbourne, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue are in Perth where they play two warm-up encounters versus Western Australia XI.

The first of the two T20Is versus Western Australia XI was held on Monday (October 10), where Rohit & Co. won by 13 runs riding on Suryakumar Yadav's 53 and Arshdeep Singh's 3-1-6-3. After this, India will play another game versus the Western Australia XI before facing Australia and New Zealand, respectively, in their remaining warm-up encounters in the run-up to their opening T20 WC clash, versus Pakistan.

Here's everything to know about India's warm-up schedule before T20 World Cup

Schedule, venues, and timings in IST

Date Match Venues Timings (IST) 10-10-2022 India vs Western Australia XI The WACA, Perth 11 AM 13-10-2022 India vs Western Australia XI The WACA, Perth 11 AM 17-10-2022 India vs Australia Gabba, Brisbane 9:30 AM 19-10-2022 India vs New Zealand Gabba, Brisbane 1:30 PM

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee (vc), Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Western Australia: Darcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matt Kelly, David Moody.

India T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches: Live Streaming and Telecast details

The two warm-up fixtures against Western Australia XI's live streaming is likely on the Western Australia YouTube Channel (there is no official confirmation). The warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand will be telecast on Star Sports Network whereas the live streaming will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar.