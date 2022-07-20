I will be fearing an Indian team that has Virat Kohli in it: Ricky Ponting urges India to not drop star batter

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has urged the Indian selectors and team management to stick with Virat Kohli despite his ongoing lean patch for the Indian team. Kohli has been far from his best for quite a while now and has struggled to score runs consistently in all three formats of the game. His woeful run extended in India's recently-concluded tour of England.

Kohli managed to score only 75 runs in six innings for India across all three formats against England in what was a disastrous tour for the former India captain. His poor form has also raised questions over his spot in India's T20 team with many against the idea of his inclusion in the squad for T20 World Cup 2022 later this year.

However, Ponting believes Kohli needs to be backed by India at this crucial juncture in his career. The former Australia captain said he would be fearing an Indian team that has Kohli in it if he was an opposition player or a captain.

"I think if I was an opposition captain or an opposition player, I will be fearing playing an Indian team that has Virat Kohli in it, more than I would be one that doesn’t have him in it. I know there have been some challenges for him, it’s been a difficult time," Ponting said speaking to the ICC Review.

The legendary Australian cricket also explained how almost every cricketer goes through a rough phase in their career and the good ones always find a way back. Ponting believes it's only a matter of time before Kohli can bounce back and get back among the runs for India.

"But every great player that I have seen in this game has been through it at some stage, whether that’s a batsman or a bowler, they have all been through it. And somehow, the best (players) find a way to rebound and respond, and it’s only a matter of time before Virat does that," said Ponting.

Ponting also reckoned it will be tough for Kohli to make his comeback into the T20I team if he is dropped from the squad once and is not part of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. The former Australia captain has urged the Indian team management to instead back the star batter and make life easy for him in the build-up to the showpiece event.

"If you leave Virat out of the eve of the World Cup, and someone comes in and has a reasonable tournament, it will be hard for Virat to get back in it," said Ponting.

"If I was India, I will keep pushing with him, because I know the upside. If they actually get him back confident and playing as well as he can, that upside is better than most. So I think if I was a captain or a coach around the Indian set up, I will be making life as easy as possible for him to feel as comfortable as possible, and just wait for him to flick the switch and start scoring runs again," he added.