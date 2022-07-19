'One of the greatest ever': Ben Stokes responds to Virat Kohli's message ahead of his last ODI for England

Ben Stokes responded to Virat Kohli's message for him ahead of his farewell ODI for England on Tuesday (July 18). Stokes surprisingly announced his decision to retire from ODIs on Monday stating that it felt 'unsustainable' for him to continue playing in all three formats of the game. Stokes, who recently took over from Joe Root as England's Test captain, also said he wants to focus on playing Tests and T20Is going forward.

One of the best all-rounders in the game at present, Stokes' decision to retire came as a shock to many. Indian superstar Virat Kohli lauded Stokes for his brave decision and paid tribute to him after his retirement announcement. Kohli left a heartfelt message in the comments section under Stokes' Instagram post on his retirement.

"You're the most competitive bloke I've ever played against. Respect," Kohli wrote. Stokes was asked about the former Indian captain's message for him ahead of his farewell ODI game against South Africa at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The England all-rounder said it felt great to hear a compliment from someone like Kohli, who he feels will go down as one of the greatest of all time.

"Look, Virat, he is going to go down as one of the greatest ever players to play the game in all three formats. He is a phenomenal player. And I have absolutely loved every time I have played against someone like him. The energy and the commitment that he gives to the game is something I have always really admired even before I started playing against him," Stokes told the official broadcaster when asked about Kohli's message.

"When you play against guys like that, you understand what it means at the top level. It was nice to hear," he added.

Stokes was part of the recently-concluded ODI series between India and England at home which the hosts lost 2-1. The England all-rounder revealed the thought of retirement hit him after the first ODI against India which England lost and that it was clear he wanted to make way for someone who would give his 100 percent for the team in the format.

"It was actually after the first one-day game [against India] where it was quite clear - one of the best bits of advice I got was 'if there's any doubt, there's no doubt'," said Stokes, who was one of the heroes of England's ODI World Cup triumph in 2019.

"As I said in my statement, this England shirt deserves 100 percent from whoever wears it and unfortunately I didn't like the feeling of not being able to contribute in the way I wanted to - and the feeling of stopping someone else from being able to progress in this format," he added.

Stokes played an instrumental role in helping England clinch their maiden World Cup title in 2019 and was the top scorer for them in the tied final with a gritty knock of 84 runs before scoring 8 runs off 3 balls in the Super Over. He played 102 ODIs for England, amassing 2919 runs and piking up 74 wickets.