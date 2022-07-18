Virat Kohli reacts as Ben Stokes retires from ODIs: 'You're the most competitive bloke I've played against'

England all-rounder Ben Stokes shockingly announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Tuesday (July 18), confirming that he will play his final ODI for the country in the series-opener against South Africa in Durham on Tuesday. Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket and is a vital cog for England across all three formats of the game.

He was recently appointed as England's Test captain and has decided to quit the fifty-over format to focus on Tests and T20Is. Regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world, Stokes had played a key role in helping England win their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019.

The star all-rounder scored 465 runs and picked up 7 wickets for England in the 2019 World Cup, including a sensational knock of unbeaten 84 in the final which helped Eoin Morgan & Co. force the summit clash into a Super Over and beat New Zealand in the summit clash to lift the elusive trophy.

Also Read: ODI and Test tons in England! Pant becomes 1st Asian wicket-keeper batter to achieve remarkable feat

Reacting to his retirement announcement, Indian superstar Virat Kohli lauded Stokes for the brave decision and called the 31-year-old the most competitive player he has played against. Kohli dropped a comment on Stokes' post on Instagram announcing his retirement from the fifty-over format.

"You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect," wrote the former India captain.

Also Read: England's 2019 World Cup hero Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

In his statement, Stokes explained why he decided to quit ODIs despite being only 31 and said he felt playing all three formats was becoming unsustainable for him. The England all-rounder said he felt like his body his letting him down and wants to ensure someone who can give his all for the team gets a chance to take his place in England's ODI setup.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years," said Stokes.

The star all-rounder has played 104 ODIs for England so far in his career and has amassed 2919 runs in the format at an average of over 39. He has 3 hundreds and 21 fifties to his name in the fifty-over format along with 74 wickets.