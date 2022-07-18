ODI and Test tons in England! Rishabh Pant becomes 1st Asian wicket-keeper batter to achieve remarkable feat

Rishabh Pant slammed a stunning century in the series-deciding third and final ODI against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (June 17) to help the Men in Blue clinch a historic 2-1 series win. Pant played a sensational knock of unbeaten 125 off 113 balls to help India chase down the target of 260 runs comfortably with 47 balls to spare.

Pant had started India's ongoing tour of England with a brilliant century in the one-off fifth Test and the swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter ended the tour with a ton in the third ODI on Sunday. The left-hander single-handedly took the game away from England with his unbeaten 125-run knock which was laced with 16 fours and 2 sixes.

Asked to chase down a target of 260 runs in the series decider at Old Trafford, India were left reeling at 72/4 at one stage when Pant joined forces with Hardik Pandya in the middle to steady the ship for the visitors. Despite India being under pressure, Pant and Pandya played their natural game and took the England bowlers to the cleaners.

Also Read: 'I am shameless as a bowler...': Hardik Pandya dwells on his face-off with Liam Livingstone

The duo added a match-winning stand of 133- runs for the fifth wicket before Pandya was dismissed on 71 off 55 balls. Pant continued going strong on one end as he went on to notch up his maiden ODI century and ensured he finished the run-chase for the Men in Blue.

With his maiden ODI ton, Pant achieved an elusive feat as he became the first Asian wicket-keeper to score a century in both ODIs and Tests in England. No other Asian wicket-keeper batter had managed to achieve the feat before Pant in the history of the game.

Also Read: Rohit's reaction goes viral after Pant hits winning runs in India's ODI series win vs ENG - WATCH

Along with Pant, Hardik was also one of the heroes of India's victory in the third ODI as the star all-rounder produced a magnificent performance with the bat and the ball. He picked up a four-wicket haul to run through the England batting line-up before scoring a brilliant 71 to help India chase down the target of 260 runs.

But, it was Pant, who won the Man of the Match award for his incredible display with the bat. The left-hander played one of his best ODI knocks under difficult circumstances to inspire India to a historic series win. India had earlier beaten England 2-1 in the T20I series.