'I am shameless as a bowler...': Hardik Pandya dwells on his face-off with Liam Livingstone

India and England locked horns in the third and final ODI, at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday (July 17) with the series levelled at 1-1. With no Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Hardik Pandya stepped up with the ball and his 4 for 24 dismissed England for 259 in 45.5 overs.

Later, India were 72 for 4 in pursuit of 260 before Hardik once again rose to the occasion and stitched a match-winning 133-run fifth-wicket stand with centurion Rishabh Pant (113-ball 125 not out). The 28-year-old Hardik returned with an attacking 55-ball 71 and ended with the Player-of-the-Series award, with a vital knock and six scalps overall.

Throughout the ODIs, Hardik resorted to short-ball ploy at regular intervals. His short-ball tactics derailed England's innings in the series decider, being the deciding factor of the match. Hardik and Liam Livingstone's battle was also a treat to watch for viewers and spectators. While Livingstone was taking him on, Hardik backed himself with the same ploy before dismissing the aggressive batter for a 31-ball 27.

Speaking about his short-ball plan at the end of the match, Hardik said, "It was very important for me to come and stop the runs and make sure as many dots balls I can bowl. We took two wickets early but they recovered well and were cruising at one point. I love short balls. I don't fancy people taking me on, it always gets me into the game, that's exciting. I don't mind getting hit for six sixes unless and until I take a wicket."

"I think we [he and Livingstone] are good pals. That's his game as well, he likes to take the chances on. Some shots which he played I think as a bowler, it can break you but I always feel I'm shameless as a bowler. I don't genuinely care how far I get hit. At the end of the day, if I can take the wicket and get my team a breakthrough, no problem!", he added.

Talking about India's run-chase, they were tottering at 38 for 3 and 72/4 before Hardik-Pant's century-stand rescued the visitors' ship. In the end, Hardik fell for 71 but Pant's 125 not out and Ravindra Jadeja's 15-ball 7* took India home in 42.1 overs.