UNMISSABLE! Rohit's reaction goes viral after Pant hits winning runs in India's ODI series win vs ENG - WATCH

Rishabh Pant produced fine innings for India during their tricky 260-run chase in the ODI series decider versus Jos Buttler-led England on Sunday (July 17) in Manchester. After Rohit Sharma-led India dismissed England for 259 in 45.5 overs, riding on Hardik Pandya's 4 for 24, India were in a spot of bother being reduced to 72 for 4 before centurion Pant and Hardik (55-ball 71) rescued India and took them to a memorable 2-1 series win.

Pant, who flopped in India's 247-run chase in the second and penultimate ODI, had a tough job in hand after India lost their famed top 3 -- skipper Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli -- for cheap whereas Suryakumar Yadav also fell for 16. Thus, the onus fell on Pant and Hardik and the duo played sensibly before taking on the English attack and closed the run-chase in 42.1 overs, with five wickets in hand. While Hardik missed out on his maiden white-ball ton, Pant scored his first-ever century in the format and even hit the winning runs. Here's Rohit's reaction for Pant after the swashbuckling left-hander ended proceedings for the Men in Blue with a reserve-sweep four:

At the post-match presentation, Rohit lauded Hardik-Pant and said, "Today we got to see that with Hardik and Rishabh. At no point we felt they were panicking. They backed themselves and played cricketing shots."

On the other hand, Player-of-the-Match Pant stated, "Hopefully I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that .. something I aspire to do. I always enjoy playing in England, at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain. Nothing to take away from the bowlers, it was a good wicket to bat on and the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them, they were brilliant not only today but for the entire series."

India won their first-ever ODI series in SENA countries, since late 2018 in Australia, with the victory over world champions England. Meanwhile, Buttler & Co. also lost only their third bilateral ODI series at home since 2015.