ENG vs IND: Yuvraj Singh reveals how he had a role to play in Rishabh Pant's 125 not out in 3rd ODI

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were the star performers for Team India as they clinched the three-match ODI series versus England, in Manchester, on Sunday (July 17). After bundling out Jos Buttler-led England for 259 45.5 overs, the Rohit Sharma-led side was in trouble after being reduced to 38/3, further to 72/4, before Hardik-Pant's 133-run fifth-wicket stand rescued India and they went onto win the series decider by five wickets (claming the series 2-1).

While Hardik had already impressed with the bat, returning with 4 for 24, he slammed a match-winning 55-ball 71 before Pant rose to the occasion, with the series on the line, and smashed his maiden ODI ton. Ending with a fine 113-ball 125 not out, Pant was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match whereas Hardik walked away with the Player-of-the-Series award. After India's win, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lavished huge praise on Pant-Hardik and revealed how he also had a role to play in Pant's heroics in Manchester.

"Looks like the 45-minute conversation made sense!! Well played @RishabhPant17. That's how you pace your innings. @hardikpandya7, great to watch #indiavseng," tweeted Yuvraj.

At the post-match presentation, Pant stated, "Hopefully I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that .. something I aspire to do. I always enjoy playing in England, at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain. Nothing to take away from the bowlers, it was a good wicket to bat on and the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them, they were brilliant not only today but for the entire series."

Pant, thus, ended his memorable tour of England with two tons -- one in the one-off Test in Edgbaston and the other at Manchster. India will now tour West Indies, where they play three ODIs and five T20Is.