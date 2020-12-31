'I think we lost today': Zidane left fuming as Real Madrid draws with Elche

Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Elche on Wednesday left Zinedine Zidane fuming as the Spanish giants slipped two points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

"Well it's true, based on how we were playing recently, today's draw is possibly not as good a result. I think we had more than enough chances to get the second goal, which would have allowed us to play a bit calmer on the ball and their equaliser made the game a lot more complicated for us as they sat a bit deeper as well and we struggled in the second half."

"But this is football and I can't say anything really, to be honest. We now have to keep working hard. It's two points that when you look at how we played in the first half I think we lost today but we have to keep going forward," he added.

Modric's header in the first half put Madrid in front, however, Elche's Fidel Chaves equalised in the second half with a penalty.

La Liga defending champions lost two crucial points due to the draw.

"But of course everyone has to have a very good second leg of the season and it has to be nearly perfect. I think every single team is going to drop points. It's a very complicated league, it's a very difficult league and I think we're doing things as well. We've had quite a few very good games and today we lost two points but you're mentioning the title and there's still a lot to play. I do think there is still a lot to go," Zidane said.

Next up for Real is a home game against in-form Celta Vigo who have won six of their last seven matches and are unbeaten since November 21.