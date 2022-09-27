'I hope to get past him': Neymar eyes history as he looks to break Pele's all-time goal record for Brazil

Brazil superstar Neymar is eyeing a piece of history as he stands on the verge of breaking the legendary Pele's all-time goal record for the country. Neymar, a bonafide Brazil great, has been one of the most prolific goal-scorers for his national team ever since making his debut at the age of 18 in 2010.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is desperate to surpass Pele's all-time scoring record for Brazil and etch his name in the history books. With 74 goals to his name in 120 appearances for his country, Neymar is just four short of surpassing Pele, who holds the all-time record for scoring 77 goals for the Selecao.

Speaking about becoming the all-time top-scorer for Brazil, Neymar said he can't wait to talk to his teammates about it and ask them to help him achieve the illustrious feat.

“God willing...I hope to get past him. I'm going to talk to my teammates about it and tell them to help me score so I can finally get there," Neymar told Telefoot.

Pele, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, scored 77 goals in 92 matches for Brazil while helping the national team win three World Cups throughout his glorious career. Neymar, on the other hand, is yet to inspire Brazi to a much-awaited World Cup victory despite having been among the goals over the years.

Brazil will start the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as one of the favourites as they have a brilliant group of attacking players. The Selecao have a host of quality options in the attack as they have the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Vinicisu Jr, Raphinha and Rodrygo among others.

Brazil will continue their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they take on Tunisia in a friendly on Tuesday.