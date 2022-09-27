Suspected German 'fans' attack customers in a London pub ahead of England clash at Wembley - WATCH

A group of masked people, suspected to be German football fans, attacked the customers inside a pub in London on Tuesday ahead of England's clash against Germany at the Wembley Stadium in the Nations League. England drew the game 3-3 against the visitors as the two teams produced a high-scoring thriller.

Ahead of the start of the game, hundreds of masked men stormed into the Green Man pub in Wembley where some local fans were present to enjoy the game. As per reports in the English media, they were believed to be German football fans.

The masked men assaulted customers present in the beer garden leaving a few injured. In a video that has surfaced on social media, the fans present inside the pub can be seen panicking as the masked men enter the pub and created a ruckus.

Four people were arrested following the incident, the London police said in a statement. Four people sustained injuries during the attack and were taken to a hospital. The London police in its statement stated that some of the fans were wearing England hats and scarves but are suspected to be German fans.

"While a number of the group were wearing England hats and scarves, it is believed they were German 'fans'," the police statement read.

"The group entered the beer garden of the pub and began assaulting customers, most of whom were in the area to attend the England vs Germany match. Punches and projectiles including traffic cones were thrown.

"Officers responded and the group fled. The disorder lasted for around two minutes. None of those injured are believed to be in a life-threatening condition," it added.

It was an entertaining contest between England and Germany at Wembley as Gareth Southgate's men eased some pressure on the head coach by making a great comeback after going 2-0 down in the second half.

Luke Shaw pulled one back for England in the 71st minute before Mason Mount equalised for the hosts four minutes later. Harry Kane then converted from the spot to put England in lead 3-1 in the 83rd minute. However,. a late strike from Kai Havertz saw Germany make it 3-3 at the end.