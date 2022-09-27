WATCH: Luis Figo makes heads turn with sensational bicycle kick in 'zero gravity' football match

The zero gravity football match has made heads turn worldwide. In a first-of-its-kind football match held at an altitude of 20,230 ft (6166.1-metres), Portugal legend Luis Figo made his presence felt with a sensational goal. The 49-year-old produced a memorable bicycle kick shot that resulted in a goal.

Here's the video of Figo's goal:

Figo teamed up with a diverse team comprising footballers from across the Middle East, Europe and Latin America in a record-breaking fixture. The match also attained the Guinness World Record for the 'Highest Altitude Game of Football on a Parabolic Flight'.

The match was held between Team Red and Team Yellow, being played across a 75 square-meter pitch set inside an aircraft.

Figo -- playing for Team Red -- turned the clock back with his bicycle kick while floating in the air. While Team Yellow levelled scores soon, it was Figo-starrer team who had the last laugh as they found the net once again to win 2-1.

Figo, who played 127 games for Portugal, spoke about the one-of-its-kind football match and said that it can help take the game to unimaginable heights. "Football transcends boundaries and unites people around the world. I have played in stadiums where the electric atmosphere sparks emotions that cuts across cultures and nationalities; this was the exact same experience I had playing this beautiful game at 20,000 feet above the ground with a group of fearless football fanatics taking their passion for the sport to unprecedented heights,” the veteran said after the end of proceedings of an exciting contest.