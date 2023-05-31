'I couldn’t sleep, kept wondering...': Mohit Sharma recalls bowling final over in GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final

The defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) lost the IPL 2023 final to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the MS Dhoni-led franchise won their fifth title in the cash-rich league, in the early hours of Tuesday (Mau 30). Being asked to bat first, Hardik Pandya-led GT posted a mammoth 214 for 4 courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's 47-ball 96 and Wriddhiman Saha's 39-ball 54. In reply, CSK's run-chase saw a lengthy break due to rain and wet outfield, when they were 4 for no loss in 0.3 overs, before they got a revised target; 171 in 15 overs.

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (16-ball 26), Devon Conway's 25-ball 47, Ajinkya Rahane's 13-ball 27, Ambati Rayudu's 8-ball 19, Shivam Dube's 32 not out (off 21 balls), Ravindra Jadeja's 6-ball 15* saw the Yellow Army chase down the score on the last ball of the contest. Mohit Sharma (3 for 36) and Noor Ahmad (2 for 17) were GT's best bowlers. However, the former couldn't defend 13 off the last six balls despite Chennai needing 10 off the last two.

Jadeja smashed a six on the penultimate ball before Mohit conceded a four in the final delivery as CSK won the contest. After the match, the veteran Indian pacer revealed he couldn't sleep and kept thinking how he could have bowled better. 'Kept wondering what I could do differently' “I couldn’t sleep. Sochta raha kya alag karta joh match jeet jaate (Kept wondering what I could do differently that we would have won). What if I could have bowled this ball or that ball? It’s not a nice feeling now. Somewhere something is missing but I’m trying to move on,” Mohit told the Indian Express.

Mohit asserted, “I ran and tried to bowl (yorker) again. I just wanted to be focused and back myself. Whole IPL I have done that. The ball landed where it shouldn’t have and Jadeja got his bat. I tried, I tried my best."