'No one can match MS Dhoni's legacy in IPL': Ravi Shastri lauds CSK skipper after Yellow Army win 5th title

In the wee hours of Tuesday (May 30), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) edged past defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in IPL 2023 final. Chasing 171 in 15 overs in a rain-marred contest, CSK needed 13 off six balls before the equation became 10 off the last two deliveries. Gujarat's Mohit Sharma was exceptional at the death but Ravindra Jadeja smashed two boundaries to take his side to an emphatic five-wicket win and a fifth IPL title.

Earlier in the contest, MS Dhoni-led Chennai opted to bowl first as the home side Gujarat posted a mammoth 214 for 4 riding on Shubman Gill's 39, Wriddhiman Saha's 54 (39) and Sai Sudharsan's 47-ball 96. At the start of CSK's run-chase, rain made its presence felt. CSK was given a revised target, 171 in 15 overs, and they completed the run-chase on the final ball courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad's 16-ball 26, Devon Conway's 25-ball 47, Ajinkya Rahane's 13-ball 27, Ambati Rayudu's 9-ball 18, Shivam Dube's 32* and Jadeja's 6-ball unbeaten 15.

After the game, former India head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Dhoni for his inspiring leadership all throughout IPL 2023, sharp keeping and big hitting skills. 'No one can match the kind of legacy MS Dhoni is going to leave behind in IPL' "250 IPL matches is a tribute to MS Dhoni's fitness. No one can match the kind of legacy Dhoni is going to leave behind in this tournament. He is called Thala by the whole of Chennai and Tamil Nadu. The love and adulation a guy from Jharkhand receives down south from fans of CSK is testimony to the greatness of this cricketer," Shastri told Star Sports.

On the other hand, Dhoni's former India and CSK colleague Harbhajan Singh said, "This is the biggest news for fans. MS Dhoni will come back next year and he will return with even better fitness. Fans will get to witness their beloved Thala don that yellow jersey again. The expectations are going to be high from CSK next year and this team knows pretty well how to handle that pressure of expectatios."