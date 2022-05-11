'He has full authority': Virat Kohli opens up on his equation with Faf du Plessis after leaving RCB captaincy

Virat Kohli had decided to step down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last year following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE. RCB went on to rope in former CSK star Faf du Plessis at the mega auction this year and appointed him as the new captain of the franchise ahead of the ongoing IPL 2022.

Du Plessis, who had a terrific season with the bat for CSK last year, was the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2021 behind only his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. He played an instrumental role in helping CSK win their fourth IPL title last year and has been brilliant for RCB as their captain this year.

Du Plessis has been scoring runs consistently as an opener and has also guided RCB to seven wins in 12 matches so far to help them enter the top four. RCB have two matches remaining in the season and have a healthy chance of making it to the playoffs.

Also Read: Huge blow for CSK as Ravindra Jadeja likely to be ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022 - Report

Kohli recently opened up on his equation with Du Plessis at the franchise and stated that he respected him as a captain. The former RCB skipper also went on to reveal how there have been instances when Du Plessis had refused a few suggestions from Kohli during matches.

"Me and Faf got along really well even before we played together this season. He was a captain of South Africa for a while. Faf is a guy who is very sure of himself and he has full authority," said Kohli in an interview shared on RCB's official social media handles.

"Sometimes I mention him things on field and he says 'No, I don't want to do that,' which I respect a lot because that obviously makes you gain respect for someone you are playing under," he added.

Also Read: I realized what it feels like to be helpless: Virat Kohli opens up on his poor run of form in IPL 2022

Du Plessis is the highest run-getter for RCB so far this season with 389 runs in 12 matches at an impressive average of 35.36 and a strike rate of over 132. He has been leading from the front as far as his form with the bat is concerned and has bailed his team out of trouble on a couple of ocassions.

Kohli, on the other hand, has struggled to score runs consistently this season and has been enduring a rough patch. With two games remaining in the competition, RCB need at least one win to stand a chance to make it to the playoffs.