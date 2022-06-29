He belongs to Rohit Sharma's category: Ex-India player heaps praise on Sanju Samson after Ireland T20Is

Hardik Pandya-led India locked horns with Ireland in the second and final T20I on Tuesday evening (June 28), at The Village, Dublin. With an unassailable lead, India aimed for a whitewash and opted to bat first. On a batting-friendly track, Deepak Hooda's 104 and Sanju Samson's 42-ball 77 propelled India to a mammoth 225/7 before the visitors defended the total by four runs to win the series 2-0, despite Andrew Balbirnie & Co.'s spirited fight.

During the Indian innings, Samson and Hooda got together at 13/1 and their 176-run second-wicket stand, highest partnership for India for any wicket in the shortest format, made heads turn. Both batters entertained the crowd with their strokeplay as Hooda slammed his maiden ton whereas Samson scored his first-ever fifty for India. Thus, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Samson while reviewing the second and final encounter and termed him in Rohit Sharma's category.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "Sanju got an opportunity and he shone. When he bats, he plays very well. That's the thing with Sanju Samson - I have never seen him bat ugly. He is a player who belongs to Rohit Sharma's category, who whenever he plays, plays extremely beautifully, scores runs in a free-flowing manner and controls the match very well."

"Sanju's fans are there in Malahide as well because as soon as Hardik Pandya said at the toss that Sanju is playing, it erupted, it was an extremely beautiful moment for Sanju Samson as well, he got an opportunity to play as an opener," he added.

"He has also put his name in the list, another wicketkeeper-batter. I think it's going to be a huge huge headache. Well done Sanju, when you see Sanju you observe the talent but performance is more important than potential. Converting potential to performance is the tough art and he showed it by doing it," he concluded.

Samson remains in India's scheme of things ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year. It will be tough for him to earn a spot, however, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper has made a mark courtesy of his splendid knock versus Ireland.