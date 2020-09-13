'Great to be back': Aussie legend Shane Warne returns to Rajasthan Royals as a mentor

Aussie legend Shane Warne has returned to Rajasthan Royals as a mentor for the upcoming season in the United Arab Emirates, the club said Sunday.

The legendary spinner captained the Royals to victory in the first edition of the Indian Premier League.

"It's always a great feeling to be back with Royals, my team, my family. It's exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love," Warne said in a statement.

"Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months."

The Australian scalped 56 wickets in his 52 games with the Royals, will link up with fellow Australian and head coach Andrew McDonald, who was his teammate at Victoria from 2003-07.

He is regarded as one of the greatest leg-spinners in the history of cricket, picked up 708 wickets in 145 Tests during his 15-year international career.

The world's richest cricket league is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE with Mumbai Indians clashing Chennai Super Kings.

