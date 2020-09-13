IPL 2020: Australian players to remain in isolation for six days, says CSK bowling consultant Simons

Chennai Super Kings bowling consultant Eric Simons has said that Aussie cricketers like Steve Smith and David Warner will remain in for isolation for six days post-arrival in the UAE for the Indian Premier League. These players will have to remain in isolation despite having spent time at the bio-secure bubble in the UK.

After the third and final ODI against England, Steve Smith, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood will join their respective IPL teams in the UAE.

“We are hearing - although it’s not confirmed yet - that they will also have to self-isolate in their rooms for six days and produce negative tests on the first, third and sixth days before they can join us,” Simons wrote in his column for ‘Manners on Cricket’ website.

“We had hoped that they could all move from their current bio-secure bubbles into ours but it seems likely that there will be no ‘leniency’, which is understandable. Apart from our brilliant Indian players, led by the ageless MS Dhoni, we do have Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi in full training so there’s no shortage of talent.”

The Australians will arrive in the UAE on September 17. According to Simons, the players in CSK will have to wear a smart health tracking device whenever they step out of hotel rooms.

“We were issued with tracking devices to be worn around our necks whenever we left our hotel rooms but our physiotherapist has been very creative in turning them into ‘watches’ so at least that doesn’t feel restrictive,” said the former South African coach.

CSK has reported 13 cases of coronavirus since they arrived in the UAE. These cases include two players.