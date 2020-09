The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is set to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament was shifted to the UAE amid rising COVID-19 cases in India. All the franchises went hard in the IPL 2020 auction which took place in December, 2019 in Kolkata as almost everyone bolstered their squads with some major signings.

With IPL 2020 all set to kickstart, let us take a look at the complete squad with bought and retained players of all the franchises.