IPL 2020: Predicting MVPs from each franchise

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Given the hot and humid conditions in the UAE, the dimension and tactical approach of all the franchises have changed. While IPL has always been a high-octane tournament, teams always depend on one standout player who would win them at least 6-7 matches in a bid to help the franchise qualify for the playoffs and more. 

As IPL 2020 approaches and thick and fast, let us take a look at the predictions of "Most Valuable Player" (MVP) from each side. 

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith

For Rajasthan Royals to do well in IPL 2020, their captain and talisman Steve Smith has to come good not only with the bat but with his decision making on the field. RR don't have the best of squads on paper but if Smith scores heavily during the course of the tournament and guide the youngsters properly, then RR can taste some success. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad depend a lot on how Rashid Khan performs with the ball. Arguably the best spinner when it comes to the shortest format of the game, the Afghanistan maestro has the ability to change the game single-handedly. His quality with the bat down the order is an added advantage. If SRH need to do well in the tournament, they will want Rashid Khan to fire all cylinders.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell

KKR have two top players in Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. While the UAE conditions take it slightly towards Narine, Russell with his bat can do damage which others can't. He is a handy customer with the ball. If Russell fires in seven or eight matches then KKR will definitely have a chance to qualify for the playoffs or even win the tournament. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli

Arguably the greatest player of this generation, Virat Kohli will again have the pressure of leading RCB to an IPL title. Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL history and the onus will be on him to produce most of the runs for his side and lead the team well. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been out of international cricket for long now. However, he was in terrific form when he came out to bat in DY Patil Cup. Hardik, if he can replicate that form, then Mumbai Indians fans are in for a ride. His variations can be helpful in UAE conditions as well.

(Photograph:AFP)

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has had a tough 2019 but will be looking to change his fortune in this IPL. Pant, when on song, has the ability to win matches alone. And slowish tracks in UAE could be the game-changer for Pant when it comes to his batting. If he plays well, then DC will be contending for the title. 

(Photograph:PTI)

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni

Captain cool has proven to be the game-changer for Chennai in uncountable matches. Dhoni will be returning on field after playing his last match in World Cup 2019 and all eyes will be on him. The UAE conditions will assist spinners and everyone knows how clever he is when it comes to guiding spinners. If CSK want to do well, they will hope Dhoni is at the top of his game.

(Photograph:AFP)

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul

KL Rahul will be leading KXIP side in IPL 2020. While a lot depends on Rahul's batting form, his captaincy will be the one which can become the x-factor for KXIP. If Rahul is in form then he will be fighting for that Orange Cap and even take KXIP to the playoffs this time. 

(Photograph:PTI)

