IPL 2020: Predicting MVPs from each franchise

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Given the hot and humid conditions in the UAE, the dimension and tactical approach of all the franchises have changed. While IPL has always been a high-octane tournament, teams always depend on one standout player who would win them at least 6-7 matches in a bid to help the franchise qualify for the playoffs and more.

As IPL 2020 approaches and thick and fast, let us take a look at the predictions of "Most Valuable Player" (MVP) from each side.