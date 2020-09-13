'He is determined': K Srikkanth believes a batsman in CSK squad can succeed in IPL 2020

Suresh Raina, IPL's second-highest run-scorer, pulled out of this year's T20 tournament citing personal reasons. Raina's void is yet to be filled by a player in the CSK squad for the upcoming IPL 2020. However, Indian batting legend K Srikkanth believes that Murali Vijay could replace the player.

According to Srikkanth, it is an ideal opportunity for Murali Vijay to make a comeback in the IPL.

Vijay returned to CSK in 2018 after playing for KXIP and Delhi Daredevils.

“See, in my opinion, it’s a good opportunity for Vijay. He is determined. Whenever we met, he says he has been practising well and looking for opportunities to do well,” Srikkanth said in his YouTube show ‘Cheeky Cheeka’

“Don’t forget, Vijay is a big-match player, he can open with Shane Watson. It’s a great opportunity for him to redeem himself in the IPL. He has led sides like KXIP. Having played at that level, he would be keen to redeem himself.”

“I still believe this team is a good team. They will definitely reach the top 4. CSK have the experience. The overall strength of CSK is MS Dhoni leading and experience. Dhoni knows the formula of winning,” Srikkanth said.

CSK opener Shane Watson talked about Raina's departure and how Vijay is a capable option for the team's batting department.

“No doubt he [Raina] is a big loss but we have got someone like Murali Vijay, who is a gun player. In T20 cricket, he has not got a lot of opportunities in the last few years. But he is a seriously good batsman. He was sitting on the sidelines last year, he might get more opportunities this year,” said Watson.