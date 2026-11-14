/Gambhir 'concerned' for India's batting after 244-run loss in 4th ODI: ‘These conditions are closest to World Cup’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir issued a stark warning to the Men in Blue following their shocking 244-run defeat to New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval on Friday (Nov 13). The Kiwis skittled India for just 89 while defending 334 in their must-win game, exposing the visiting camp’s frequent batting failures on this tour. While India’s T20I side enjoyed scoring 200-plus totals during the triumphant 3-2 series, the One-Day unit has failed to click thus far. Even in the 2nd ODI in Wellington, India were reduced to 113/7 while chasing 134.



Speaking to the media after conceding the fourth ODI, with the five-match series still tilted in India's favour (2-1), Gambhir said such batting conditions are the closest this team will get during the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa. Reflecting on how quickly this ODI outfit can turn things around, Gambhir urged senior players to bring their experience and fix such situations.

"There's no benefit to sweeping it under the carpet," Gambhir said. "It isn't just this match. Even in the previous match, we were seven down for 111 or 112. Today we lost, so we are talking about it.



"Yeah, it's a huge defeat, no doubt about it, but even in the previous match, if you're chasing 135, and you get seven down for 111, obviously it is a bit of a concern, because yes, there is some help here for the bowlers, so we have to be not only mentally but from the skill point of view we need to be ready as well.



"You aren't going to score 70-80 in the first 10 overs [in ODIs in these conditions]. If you're 35-40 for no loss, that is also good enough. In India, the easiest time for batting is the first 10-15 overs. Here it's probably the hardest time. This is the difference in these conditions, and with the amount of experience we have, hopefully we can adapt in the last game,” he added.

Gambhir Flags Footwork, Length Issues

New Zealand's premier quick Matt Henry reduced India to 0/3 in the first over itself, removing the talismanic pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alongside Shreyas Iyer with unplayable deliveries. That spell alone was enough to break India’s back, as they never recovered from that situation and were all out for under 100, conceding their second-biggest loss in One-Dayers (by runs).

Pinpointing the exact root of the problems for the Indian batters, Gambhir said, "Honestly, I don't go into this much technicality, wobble seam and all that. Ultimately, whether it is wobble seam or an upright seam, there was not much deviation. There was not much seam movement if you look at it. We create all these things - wobble seam, scrambled seam, cross seam. Ultimately, it is the job of the batsman to negate the movement. Whether it is the upright seam, wobble seam or scrambled seam.



"I thought more than the wobble seam; it's the areas that has probably created a problem for us. It's that length, because it was that length where you couldn't go forward; you couldn't go back. It was that half-half length.



"We had to be probably more committed towards it rather than getting stuck on the crease. For me, more than the wobble seam, it is where we got stuck in the crease was the problem,” he added.

