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IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli matches unwanted Indian record for most ODI ducks

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 13, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 16:04 IST
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli matches unwanted Indian record for most ODI ducks

Virat Kohli matches unwanted Indian record for most ODI ducks Photograph: (AFP)

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Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's unwanted record for the most ducks by an Indian batter in ODI cricket after scoring a four-ball duck against New Zealand in the fourth ODI.

Virat Kohli had a disappointing outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (Nov 13), as he was dismissed for a duck. The Indian batting star walked in at No. 3 during the 334-run chase after Rohit Sharma fell for a golden duck to Matt Henry on the opening delivery. Kohli, however, could not make an impact either as Henry bowled the former India captain on the fifth ball of the innings, sending him back to the pavilion after facing just four deliveries.

With this dismissal, Kohli registered his 20th duck in ODI cricket for India. He has now drawn level with Sachin Tendulkar for the most ducks by an Indian batter in the 50-over format.

Tendulkar recorded 20 ducks in 452 innings during his 463-match ODI career between 1989 and 2012. Kohli has reached the same figure in 308 innings from 321 matches.

Before Friday’s match, Kohli’s last ODI duck came against the West Indies in the third ODI in New Chandigarh on 3 Oct, 2026.

Among Indian players, Javagal Srinath is next on the list with 19 ducks. Anil Kumble, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh have each been dismissed without scoring 18 times in ODIs.

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Indian batters with most ducks in ODIs

PlayerT SpanMInningsRDucks
Virat Kohli2008-20263213081519020
Sachin Tendulkar1989-20124634521842620
Javagal Srinath1991-200322912188319
Anil Kumble1990-200726913490318
Rohit Sharma2007-20262952861214318
Yuvraj Singh2000-2017301275860918

At the international level, former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record for the most ducks in ODIs, with 34 in 433 innings across 445 matches.

Meanwhile, New Zealand registered a huge 244-run victory over India in the fourth ODI. It was India’s second-biggest defeat by runs in the format.

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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