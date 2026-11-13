/IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli matches unwanted Indian record for most ODI ducks

Virat Kohli had a disappointing outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (Nov 13), as he was dismissed for a duck. The Indian batting star walked in at No. 3 during the 334-run chase after Rohit Sharma fell for a golden duck to Matt Henry on the opening delivery. Kohli, however, could not make an impact either as Henry bowled the former India captain on the fifth ball of the innings, sending him back to the pavilion after facing just four deliveries.
With this dismissal, Kohli registered his 20th duck in ODI cricket for India. He has now drawn level with Sachin Tendulkar for the most ducks by an Indian batter in the 50-over format.
Tendulkar recorded 20 ducks in 452 innings during his 463-match ODI career between 1989 and 2012. Kohli has reached the same figure in 308 innings from 321 matches.
Before Friday’s match, Kohli’s last ODI duck came against the West Indies in the third ODI in New Chandigarh on 3 Oct, 2026.
Among Indian players, Javagal Srinath is next on the list with 19 ducks. Anil Kumble, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh have each been dismissed without scoring 18 times in ODIs.
Trending Stories
Indian batters with most ducks in ODIs
|Player
|T Span
|M
|Innings
|R
|Ducks
|Virat Kohli
|2008-2026
|321
|308
|15190
|20
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1989-2012
|463
|452
|18426
|20
|Javagal Srinath
|1991-2003
|229
|121
|883
|19
|Anil Kumble
|1990-2007
|269
|134
|903
|18
|Rohit Sharma
|2007-2026
|295
|286
|12143
|18
|Yuvraj Singh
|2000-2017
|301
|275
|8609
|18
At the international level, former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record for the most ducks in ODIs, with 34 in 433 innings across 445 matches.
Meanwhile, New Zealand registered a huge 244-run victory over India in the fourth ODI. It was India’s second-biggest defeat by runs in the format.