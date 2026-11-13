/IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli matches unwanted Indian record for most ODI ducks

Virat Kohli had a disappointing outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (Nov 13), as he was dismissed for a duck. The Indian batting star walked in at No. 3 during the 334-run chase after Rohit Sharma fell for a golden duck to Matt Henry on the opening delivery. Kohli, however, could not make an impact either as Henry bowled the former India captain on the fifth ball of the innings, sending him back to the pavilion after facing just four deliveries.

With this dismissal, Kohli registered his 20th duck in ODI cricket for India. He has now drawn level with Sachin Tendulkar for the most ducks by an Indian batter in the 50-over format.



Tendulkar recorded 20 ducks in 452 innings during his 463-match ODI career between 1989 and 2012. Kohli has reached the same figure in 308 innings from 321 matches.

Before Friday’s match, Kohli’s last ODI duck came against the West Indies in the third ODI in New Chandigarh on 3 Oct, 2026.

Among Indian players, Javagal Srinath is next on the list with 19 ducks. Anil Kumble, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh have each been dismissed without scoring 18 times in ODIs.

Indian batters with most ducks in ODIs

Player T Span M Innings R Ducks Virat Kohli 2008-2026 321 308 15190 20 Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2012 463 452 18426 20 Javagal Srinath 1991-2003 229 121 883 19 Anil Kumble 1990-2007 269 134 903 18 Rohit Sharma 2007-2026 295 286 12143 18 Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 301 275 8609 18

At the international level, former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record for the most ducks in ODIs, with 34 in 433 innings across 445 matches.