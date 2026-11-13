/IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Henry 6/27 hands New Zealand 244-run win against India

New Zealand beat India by 244 runs in the 4th ODI on Friday (Nov 13) in Mount Maunganui to avoid the series defeat. Chasing 334, India were bowled out for a paltry 89 with Matt Henry taking 6/27 including three wickets in the opening over of the chase for no runs. India, who are 2-1 up in the five-match series, could never recover from that nightmare first over and eventually succumbed to their second biggest defeat by runs in ODI history - one run short of their biggest ODI defeat by 245 runs against Sri Lanka back in 2000.

Henry kills India chase in first over

Fighting to stay alive in the series, Henry bowled a dream first over in New Zealand's defence of 333 runs. He dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck - his first in ODIs for India - before undoing Virat Kohli on the fourth ball with an inswinger and then trapping skipper Shreyas Iyer on the last ball of the over to leave India at 0/3.

Henry later on dismissed Ishan Kishan, who top scored for India with 27, before ending the innnigs with Gurnoor Brar's wicket. Apart from him Matthew Fisher also took 3/31 while for India, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir scored 21 each, while none other could even reach doubel figures.

Iyear reacts to India's loss