/Who is Mahli Beardman? 21-year-old takes best ODI debut bowling figures for Australia

Cricket Australia found a bit of respite from the ongoing Sandpapergate scandal claims made in Usman Khawaja's book after debutant Mahli Beardman took 6/24 on his ODI debut. Beardman, 21, dismantled the England side in Perth on Friday (Nov 13) to take the second-most wickets by a bowler on ODI debut. Before him, Kagiso Rabada (6/16 vs Bangladesh in 2015) and Fidel Edwards (6/22 vs Zimbabwe in 2003) had taken six-wicket hauls on ODI debut as well. The record for the best bowling figures on ODI debut rests with Scotland's Charlie Cassell, who took 7/21 against Oman in 2024. Beardman's figures, however, are the best for Australia on ODI debut, going past Tony Dodemaide's 5/21 against Sri Lanka in 1988, also in Perth.

How Beardman destroyed England on ODI debut

Beardman first dismissed England skipper Harry Brook with England already at 42/2 in 11.1 overs. The next wicket was Joe Root on the last ball of the 14th over to bring the Three Lions down to 55/4. In the 16th over, Beardman dismissed Jordan Cox and Sam Curran, and England slid down further to 58/6. Beardman completed his five-for by dismissing Liam Dawson in the 18th over before finishing England's innings on 131 with the wicket of Jofra Archer in the 34th over. Have a look at some of the wickets below:

Who is Mahli Beardman?

Beardman has been talked about in Australian cricket circles since an early age and has had former Aussie legend Dennis Lillee as a mentor since he was 15. He helped Australia win the U-19 World Cup in 2024, where he took 10 wickets, including 3/15 in the final against India in Benoni, South Africa, which also won him Player of the Match (POTM).