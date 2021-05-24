Football: Sergio Ramos left out as Spain announce squad for Euro 2020

Head coach of Spain national football team, Luis Enrique on Monday confirmed the 24-member squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 as he left Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos out of the team.

Ramos, who has won many accolades with Spain including World Cup and Euro, will miss out on the tournament after playing 180 matches for La Roja.

The iconic defender has played every major international tournament for Spain starting from Euro 2004 but the streak comes to an end after his omission from the Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Spain will play in Group E and will play Slovakia, Sweden and Poland at Seville's La Cartuja Olympic stadium with a limited number of spectators allowed to attend the games.

ALSO READ: Football: Sergio Aguero close to Barcelona move, reveals Pep Guardiola

Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte gets his first call-up for Spain since switching allegiance from France. Recently, Laporte got his Spain nationality as he completes his switch from France.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets was named in the squad and is likely to lead the team in the absence of Ramos. Surprisingly, Iago Aspas misses out despite having a brilliant season in LaLiga.

ALSO READ: Football: Andrea Pirlo explains Cristiano Ronaldo omission against Bologna

Spain Euro 2020 squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, De Gea, Robert Sánchez

Defenders: Gayà, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Laporte, Eric García, Diego Llorente, Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente.

Midfielders: Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabián.

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Oyarzabal, Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia.