Football: Sergio Aguero close to Barcelona move, reveals Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed record-breaking forward Sergio Aguero’s next club as the Spaniard gave a fitting tribute to the Argentine striker following the club’s 5-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Aguero is set to head back to La Liga where he shot to fame as a youngster. Aguero is now close to signing for Barcelona, revealed Guardiola on Sunday after Man City lifted yet another Premier League trophy under the former Barca boss.

The Man City manager while endorsing the move said Aguero would provide Barcelona a huge boost in the attacking front and added that he was happy that the Argentine could play "alongside the best player of all time, Messi".

Aguero bid an emotional farewell to Man City on Sunday netting a brace after coming on in the 61st minute of the match.

"Maybe I reveal a secret," Guardiola told BBC. "Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart - for Barcelona.

"He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Messi.

"I'm pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch."

Aguero and Pep agreed that the striker would come in the second of the match in what was his final appearance for Man City at the Etihad Stadium. Aguero has scripted many incredible moments for the Blues in his trophy-laden decade-long stay at the club.

Meanwhile, while Aguero gears up to move to Barcelona after his first Champions League final appearance, Man City have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane to bolster their attack for the upcoming season.