Football: Manchester City win hat-trick of Premier League titles

Manchester City have become the first club to win a hat-trick of Premier League titles in the same season and the three managers – Pep Guardiola, Enzo Maresca and Carlos Vicens – have been photographed together with their respective trophies.

The first of Man City’s successes was confirmed in April when Maresca’s Elite Development Squad won the Club’s first-ever PL2 title. That was followed up three weeks later when Guardiola’s first team secured the Premier League title for the third time in four years. And on Saturday, Manchester City U18s were crowned 2020/21 U18 Premier League National champions as Vicens’ side sealed the prestigious title with a superb 3-1 victory over Fulham.

It means Manchester City are the first Club to win U18 league titles (both regional and national), the Premier League 2 and the Premier League in the same season.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will lift the Premier League trophy on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, where 10,000 fans will be present for the first time in 15 months. The occasion will also mark Sergio Aguero’s last appearance in Manchester City colours at the Etihad Stadium as the Argentine striker – club’s greatest goalscorer - ends a trophy-laden decade-long stay at the club.

Man City’s first team will also eye their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy next weekend when they take on Chelsea in the final in Porto.