'Best moment of my life': Sergio Aguero recalls stoppage-time winner vs QPR as he ends decade-long stay at Man City

Manchester City’s greatest-ever goal scorer and one of the finest forwards to have graced the English top-flight, Sergio Aguero is set to play his final game for the Blues at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The Premier League 2020-21 season comes to a conclusion on Sunday and Manchester City will give a fitting farewell to the Argentine striker by lifting the Premier League trophy in front of 10,000 fans at the Etihad Stadium.

While Aguero would still have one more match left for Man City in the final of UEFA Champions League, the match on Sunday, against Everton, will be his last in the Etihad Stadium as he bids farewell following a trophy-laden decade at the Premier League club.

Aguero has scored a club-record 258 goals since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, winning five Premier League titles among other silverware.

Aguero was presented with a mosaic inspired by his first-ever Manchester City goal against Swansea City in 2011. The mosaic has been installed at the City Football Academy, beside a pitch that will now bear his name, having been dedicated to the Club’s all-time record goal-scorer.

The Argentine was also pictured with all 15 of the trophies he has won during his time here in Manchester, and also at the Northern Quarter where a mural of Sergio’s famous 93:20 moment has been painted.

Ahead of the final home match for Manchester City, Aguero thanked the Cityzens for ever-lasting support as he said the process becomes easier when a player is backed by the fans.

“My message to the fans is: ‘Thank you,’” Aguero told Man City’s official website. “Thank you to the City fans for always supporting me.

“When you feel the love from your fans, everything is a lot easier. It’s the same for anyone in any line of work - when someone believes in you, you do better. I owe a lot to the people at this Club because I have the City fans to thank for everything.

ALSO READ: Football: FIFA to carry out study on holding World Cup every two years

“I remember being on the pitch and playing badly – games where I have played really badly – but it was incredible to see the fans still got behind me. I remember them shouting my name. I just want to say thank you and hope that they enjoy this moment.

“I have always felt it (appreciation), even from Manchester United fans! I go out to eat and everyone always shows me a lot of respect.

“It makes me really happy because I know that I have given my all for them. I have also met so many fans who are totally crazy about City, with tattoos, and I understand this kind of fanbase for a Club like this one."

The Argentine has had an injury-hit final campaign and has missed the past two games, but manager Guardiola is confident he will be able to receive a rousing farewell from the 10,000 fans who will be at the Etihad this weekend.

Aguero, fourth in the Premier League all-time scorers list with 182 goals, will forever be remembered for his injury-time strike that secured City's first Premier League title in 2012.The Argentine striker – the Club’s all-time record goalscorer – will don the City shirt for the final time at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, as the Champions welcome Everton in the Premier League’s season finale.

ALSO READ: Football: Man City's Ruben Dias named FWA Player of the Year

With 10,000 supporters in attendance at the stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be able to bid an emotional farewell to Kun, showing their appreciation for a remarkable career in blue.

Aguero further recalled his best moment for Manchester City and his career – something he would want to relive – as he named the stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers in 2012, which helped Manchester City win the Premier League for the first time in 44 years.

“It is the best memory that I will ever have in my head,” he declared.

“I don’t think it will happen again in another country or in this one. It’s not something that can be repeated. For me, I don’t know if it was the best goal because obviously it was just another goal, but it was the best moment of my life.

“Every time I watch the goal with my friends, or my son shows it to me and I watch with my family, it seems as though it was last year when actually a lot of time has passed but I will always remember this goal like it was yesterday.

“It was just so crazy, so amazing. We won more titles after this one and those celebrations were the same but the celebrations that year were different, very different.

“I remember that night we went with our families and everyone from the Club to party. We were all still in shock. We were saying: ‘This is crazy! We just won the Premier League and in the last minute!’

“I think we celebrated for two days in a row with all of our families and everyone at the Club. It was incredible. Two days of crazy partying but with family, people from the Club and with teammates.

“Every time we saw each other, we would shout: ‘Champions, Champions!’ We were just so happy. It was a unique moment – different to everything else.

“It was a dream. Obviously, in the game, we knew that we could win the league. We could have scored earlier and then you’re counting down the minutes waiting for the celebrations but it is a different kind of celebration when you score at the very end. It was total madness!”

However, with UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea set to be played on May 29 in Porto, Aguero would be itching to have the perfect farewell by lifting the most important trophy in club football.