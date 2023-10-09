FIA boss says F1 should have more teams but fewer races

Amid chatter on the Formula 1 circuit to have more races, after the induction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this year, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has had his say on the matter. Sulayem is of the view that F1 should have more teams and fewer races, which might hint at the possibility of US-based Andretti joining the F1 bandwagon.

It was only last week that FIA approved Andretti's application and sent it to Liberty Media-owned Formula One Management (FOM) for commercial discussions.

Sulayem said he was optimistic that the American company which has joined forces with General Motors' renowned Cadillac brand will become the 11th team to enter the F1 grid.

"Saying no to a team which has been approved by the FIA - it's very hard," Sulayem was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"You can call me optimistic, I'm always optimistic. I think yes," he added when asked whether he thought Andretti would prevail.

FIA should be begging OEMs

The Emirati revealed his future plans to expand the sport and asserted that reaching the complete set of 12 teams was his goal. F1's rules allow for up to 12 teams.

"The FIA should be asking, begging, OEMs [car manufacturers] to come in. We should not just say no to them," he said.

"If you say what is my dream, it is to fill up the 12 [slots] and to have one US team from an OEM and a PU [power unit] and a driver from there driving. And then go to China maybe and ask for the same thing and do it."

Currently, the F1 paddock has space for 10 teams with team bosses not enthusiastic about the prospect of another team on the grid. They are of the view that the introduction of new F1 teams would eat into their profit shares.

Notably, any new entrant is required to cough out a $200m (£164m) anti-dilution fee to current teams to compensate for the loss in prize money. However, teams insist that the current sum is insufficient, especially since F1 under Liberty Media has enjoyed renewed success in recent years. The teams are demanding that instead of $200 million, the new entrant furnish $1 billion to make up for the losses.

Beginning 2024, the F1 calendar will have 24 races, two mid-season breaks, four doubleheaders, two tripleheaders, and the return of the Chinese Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies)