Feel like hitting people around me when I see Pakistan losing, I am a terrible watcher: PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has issued a warning to the Babar Azam-led side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, stating that losing will not be an option for them in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan will start as one of the strongest contenders for the title at the World Cup which is set to get underway in Australia next month.

Pakistan have been in sublime form in T20Is over the last few years and have enjoyed great success in the tournament. Babar & Co. had made it to the semi-final of the tournament last year but failed to go the distance. They will be hoping to go all the way this year and lift the trophy Down Under.

Ahead of the showpiece event, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja was asked what are his expectations from the team this year. Raja said he has already told the players losing won't be an option for them at the World Cup. Raja went on to claim he is a poor loser himself and feels like hitting people around him when Pakistan lose a game.

"I’ve told my team that we need to win. It’s as simple as that because people want us to win all the time. So, if they lose, I just can’t take it. I’m a bad loser," Raza was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

"I feel like hitting people around me when I see Pakistan losing. I am a very terrible watcher, actually. I get scolded at home because I offend everybody completely.

"This is the only sport that contributes to bringing smiles back on people’s faces. It lifts your nation’s morale," he added.

Raja had recently been criticised for snapping at an Indian reporter after Pakistan's defeat against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2022. The PCB chief lost his cool at the Indian journalist over his question about Pakistan's defeat and snatched his phone before giving it back.

Pakistan are currently playing a seven-match T20I series against visitors England at home as they prepare for the World Cup next month. Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23 before facing the likes of South Africa and Bangladesh in the group stage.