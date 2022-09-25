'Poor losers': Virender Sehwag mocks England after outcry over controversial run-out by Deepti Sharma

Amid huge outcry over India all-rounder Deepti Sharma running out England batter Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end in the third ODI between the two sides on Saturday, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has mocked England and their fans. It was a controversial finish as India defeated England by 16 runs in the third ODI to clean sweep the three-match series 3-0.

England required 17 runs to win the game with just one wicket in hand when Sharma ran out Dean at the non-striker's end for backing too far away from the crease. Dean stepped a little too far away which prompted Sharma to stop midway through her bowling stride and dislodge the bails.

Dean was left in tears after being adjudged out by the third umpire and was seen getting consoled by her batting partner Freya Davies in the middle. Sharma and the Indian women's team have been facing criticism from the English cricket fraternity over the dismissal, with many arguing it was against the spirit of the game despite being within the rules.

Reacting to the outcry over Sharma running out Dean at the non-striker's end, former India opener Sehwag took to Twitter to take a dig at England and their fans. Sehwag slammed England for not remembering their own rules and wrote - "Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout."

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

ICC had recently announced running a batter out on the non-striker's end for backing too far away from the crease will no more be called 'Mankad' and will be categorised as a normal run-out. The international cricket body also removed the dismissal from the 'Unfair Play' section.

Sharma has also found support from thousands of Indian fans and several former cricketers, who have lauded her over the move. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur also defended her bowler in the post-match interview and said she didn't do anything outside the rules.

"It's part of the game I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules," said Harmanpreet when asked about the run out.