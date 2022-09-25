WATCH: Deepti Sharma runs out Charlotte Dean at non-striker's end, leaves England batter in tears

The Indian women's cricket team gave a perfect farewell to the legendary Jhulan Goswami by defeating England by 16 runs in the third and final ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Saturday. India successfully defended a total of 169 runs to register their maiden ODI series whitewash against England in Goswami's final international match.

The game ended in dramatic fashion after Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England batter Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end to secure victory for her team. Dean was backing up at the non-striker's end and Sharma was clever to pull off a run-out to punish the England batter for taking undue advantage.

Earlier known as 'Mankad', running out a batter on the non-striker end for backing up too far has now been recognised as a legitimate run-out by the ICC and has been moved from the 'Unfair play' section. Despite the rules allowing a bowler to run a batter out on the non-striker's end if they back up too far, there has been a huge outcry over Dean's dismissal on Saturday.

Also Read: India win by 3 wickets in Jhulan Goswami's last game to complete first-ever series sweep against England

While she didn't protest, Dean looked devasted after being run out on the non-striker's end and was in tears as her teammates looked on from the dressing room. The on-field umpire went upstairs and the third umpired deemed her out for going too far out of the crease.

Watch video:

India won the game by 16 runs after bundling out the hosts for 153 runs at Lord's in what was a memorable farewell for Goswami. The legendary pacer picked up two wickets in the final match of her international career and finished with excellent figures of 2/20 in her ten overs.

Also Read: WATCH - Jhulan Goswami gets guard of honour from England as she walks out to bat in final match

Apart from Jhulan, the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Sharma and Renuka Singh also played key roles in India's victory at Lord's. While Mandhana and Sharma struck brilliant half-centuries, Renuka took a four-wicket haul. After defeating England in the first two ODIs, India registered their third win on the trot on Saturday to complete a whitewash against the hosts.