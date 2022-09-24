WATCH: Jhulan Goswami gets guard of honour from England as she walks out to bat in final match

Jhulan Goswami will go down as one of the greatest to have played for the Indian women's cricket team. The highest wicket-taker in women's cricket history, Goswami is playing the final international match of her career against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Saturday having already announced her retirement.

Goswami will hang up her boots after the third ODI between the two sides on Saturday. Having made her India debut in the year 2002, Goswami has been one of the greatest servants of Indian cricket and remains an inspiration to thousands of young budding cricketers across the country.

The England women's team decided to pay a touching tribute to Goswami as she walked out to bat in her final match on Sunday. The hosts decided to line up and give the legendary Indian pacer a guard of honour as she walked out on the pitch at the fall of the seventh wicket during India's innings.

India batter Sharma, who was batting at the time, also decided to join the England players in giving a guard of honour to Goswami, who is widely considered one of the best fast bowlers of all time in women's cricket history.

For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail.



She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket.



Goswami, who is the leading wicket-taker across formats in women's international cricket with 353 scalps under her belt, would be hoping to add to her tally during her final swansong at Lord's on Saturday. The veteran batter's outing with the bat wasn't a perfect one as she was dismissed on a duck by Freya Kemp.

Goswami had interestingly made her India debut in an ODI against England and will be ending her international career with a farewell game against the same side. Besides being the leading wicket-taker in women's cricket, she also holds the record for picking most wickets in World Cup matches.

Goswami has a total of 43 wickets to her name in World Cup matches in women's cricket. She also holds the record for bowling the most number of deliveries in women's ODIs having bowled a staggering 9945 deliveries in her career.