Harmanpreet Kaur breaks down as Indian team felicitates Jhulan Goswami ahead of her final match - WATCH

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was in tears ahead of Jhulan Goswami's final international match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Saturday. One of the best fast bowlers in women's cricket history, Goswami announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year and will be bringing curtains down on her illustrious career after the third ODI between India and England on Saturday.

Ahead of her final international appearance for the Women in Blue, Goswami was felicitated by the Indian women's team. She was presented with a special memento by Harmanpreet before the start of the game. The Indian skipper was seen trying to control her tears while honouring 39-year-old Goswami.

Harmanpreet had made her international debut for India under Goswami's captaincy in 2009. She has now come a long way and is leading the Indian team across formats after Mithali Raj's retirement.

Goswami also accompanied Harmanpreet during the toss in what was a special gesture for the legendary pacer from both teams.

Goswami will go down as one of the greatest servants of Indian women's cricket. Known as the 'Chakda Express', the 39-year-old veteran made her debut for India in an ODI against England women's team in January 2002. She quickly went on to become one of the key members of the team across formats and impressed many.

Goswami will finish as the highest wicket-taker in women's cricket across formats with 353 wickets to her name. She also holds the record for most wickets in World Cup matches with 43 scalps to her name. She played 12 Tests, 203 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India in what has been a remarkable career.

Speaking about her best memory of playing for India, Goswami said it was when she received her maiden cap. She recalled how she was a ball girl before turning into a professional cricketer and it was a dream come true moment for her to get her India debut.

"My best memory is when I got the India cap and bowled the first over because I never imagined (that I will play for India). The journey was difficult as I had to travel for two-and-half hours by local train one way every day for training. In 1997, I was a ball girl at the Eden Gardens where I saw my first women's World Cup final. From that day, my dream was to represent India," Goswami said ahead of her final match.