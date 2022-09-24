Rohit Sharma-led India equal Pakistan's world record with six-wicket win against Australia in 2nd T20I

Skipper Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 20-ball 46 to help India beat Australia in the rain-affected second T20I between the two sides at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday. India chased down the target of 91 runs with four balls to spare in the 8-overs-a-side contest.

With the victory, India managed to equal a world record set by Pakistan in T20Is. The Men in Blue have now managed 20 wins in 28 T20I matches so far this year, which is the most by any team in a calendar year as far as the shortest format is concerned. Pakistan won 20 T20Is last year under Babar Azam's captaincy to attain the record.

India are now just one win away from surpassing Pakistan to set a new world record. The hosts will have a chance to break Pakistan's record when they take on Australia in the series-deciding third and final T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after India's victory on Friday.

If India fail to break Pakistan's record on Sunday, they will many more chances later this year to do so. India will play at least eight more T20I matches following the conclusion of the Australia series on Sunday. They have three matches scheduled against South Africa at home followed by at least five matches in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 next month.

Talking about the second T20I on Friday, the game was reduced to 8 overs-per-side after a delay due to rain. Batting first, Australia posted a good total of 90 runs on the board with the help of skipper Aaron Finch's quickfire 31 off 15 balls and Matthew Wade's unbeaten 43 off 20.

Chasing the tricky target, India got off to a brilliant start as skipper Rohit looked in sublime touch. The Hitman went after the Aussie bowlers from the word go and slammed eight boundaries en route to his 20-ball 46. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, India chased down the target with ease to level the series 1-1.